Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $177.60 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $186.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

