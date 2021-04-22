Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Tom Joule Sells 5,250,000 Shares

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Shares of LON:JOUL opened at GBX 243.30 ($3.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £270.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. Joules Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.60 ($3.25).

Get Joules Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.