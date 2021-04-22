JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €12.50 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORA. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

Shares of Orange stock opened at €10.48 ($12.33) on Thursday. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.95.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

