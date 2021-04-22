JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €69.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 99.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.00 ($45.88).

Shares of EPA RNO traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €34.54 ($40.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,677,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.69. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

