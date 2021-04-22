JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 235 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 235 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 219.27.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

