JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 195.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of PAR Technology worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.