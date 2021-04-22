JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

