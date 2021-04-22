JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of KOD opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

