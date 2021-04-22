JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 187,281 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 3,698.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Passage Bio worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

