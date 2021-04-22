JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 92,892 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $944,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,989 shares of company stock worth $5,026,203 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

