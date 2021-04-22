JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of OneSpan worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 26.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.17, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

