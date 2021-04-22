JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 591.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 479,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

