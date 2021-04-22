JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 715.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,866,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

CSII stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

