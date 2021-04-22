JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

