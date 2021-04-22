JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of HGV opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.