JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $336.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on EL. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.05.
EL stock opened at $309.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.70. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $313.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 188.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
