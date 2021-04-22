JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $336.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EL. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.05.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $309.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.70. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $313.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 188.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.