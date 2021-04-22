JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $150.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

