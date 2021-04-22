JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 191,065 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 784.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Unity Software stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

