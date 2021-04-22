JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of LendingTree worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in LendingTree by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 698.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.80.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $214.98 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

