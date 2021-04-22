JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Insider Acquires £31,080 in Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Tom Walker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,606.22).

Shares of JSGI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 524 ($6.85). The company had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.10. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 472.98 ($6.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 616 ($8.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

