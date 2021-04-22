JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

