Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.35 Per Share

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 637 ($8.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £780.47 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 627.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 582.08. JTC has a one year low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a one year high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JTC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

