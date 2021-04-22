Juggernaut 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.11 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $80.07 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

