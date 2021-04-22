Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and $3.13 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002969 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00681231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.00 or 0.07440096 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

