JUIICE (JUI) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 42.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. JUIICE has a total market cap of $338,579.32 and $37.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

