Julia Madsen Sells 1,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
STE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.38. The stock had a trading volume of 445,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $213.50.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,383,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.40.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.