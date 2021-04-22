Julia Madsen Sells 1,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.38. The stock had a trading volume of 445,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $213.50.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,383,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.