Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.28

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €45.28 ($53.27) and last traded at €44.92 ($52.85), with a volume of 250426 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.84 ($48.05).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

