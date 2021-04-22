JUST (JST) Market Cap Reaches $211.65 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $211.65 million and $395.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00280064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.50 or 0.00983621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.29 or 1.00140561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00624457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.