JUST Reaches Market Capitalization of $287.49 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. JUST has a market cap of $287.49 million and $228.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00269764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.90 or 0.01046332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00667991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.92 or 0.99375934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.