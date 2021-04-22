JustBet (WINR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. JustBet has a market cap of $5.86 million and $1.71 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.15 or 0.00984276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,931.43 or 1.00063909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00628443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

