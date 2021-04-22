JustLiquidity Price Hits $61.76 on Major Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for about $61.76 or 0.00118565 BTC on popular exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and $637,997.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00283427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.00991457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.29 or 0.00689753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,993.47 or 0.99816068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.