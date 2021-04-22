K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

