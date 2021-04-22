K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$11.00 by TD Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) received a C$11.00 price target from equities researchers at TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

