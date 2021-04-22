K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.83. 745,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.39. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.