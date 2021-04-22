Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong Acquires 1,900,000 Shares of Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong acquired 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,400.00 ($35,285.71).

Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong acquired 700,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

On Thursday, February 4th, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong 100,000,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

