Kansas City Southern Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,289% compared to the typical volume of 254 put options.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average of $208.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $299.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

