KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Tops $1.94 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $170.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005871 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00117003 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

