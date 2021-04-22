Katalyo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.98 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

