Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00307359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

