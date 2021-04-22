KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

