KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.98. 18,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,524. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

