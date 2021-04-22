KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.