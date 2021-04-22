KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 18640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Several other research firms have also commented on KBR. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $88,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.