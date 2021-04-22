Keep Network Hits Market Cap of $289.39 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Keep Network has a market cap of $289.39 million and $5.11 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00072960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00734168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.73 or 0.08042238 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,992,459 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

