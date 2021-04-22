Keep3rV1 Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $62.39 million and $11.10 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $311.96 or 0.00571587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00745586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00097011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.77 or 0.08361921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

