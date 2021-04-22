KeeperDAO Trading Down 38.1% Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $340.25 or 0.00659795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $7.17 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00069867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00707853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.74 or 0.07955715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049113 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.