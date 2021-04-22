Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

