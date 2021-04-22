Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

KELYA opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $916.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

