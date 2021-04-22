Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $471.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $475.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

KMT opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.76, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

