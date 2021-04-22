Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €695.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €695.00 ($817.65) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €636.15 ($748.42).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €652.20 ($767.29) on Thursday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €591.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €573.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.